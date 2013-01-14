Jan 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.66 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.88/7.97 7.93 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 6 MONTHS 7.59/7.66 7.63 9 MONTHS 7.50/7.57 7.54 1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 10 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)