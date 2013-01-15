Jan 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.65 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 2 MONTHS 7.78/7.88 7.83 3 MONTHS 7.81/7.91 7.86 6 MONTHS 7.58/7.65 7.62 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.57 7.53 1 YEAR 7.49/7.51 7.50 2 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 10 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)