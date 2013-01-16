Jan 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.91/8.01 7.96 2 MONTHS 7.84/7.93 7.89 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.75 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.58/7.65 7.62 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)