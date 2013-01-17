Jan 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89 3 MONTHS 7.92/7.99 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.74 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.65 7.63 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)