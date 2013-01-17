Jan 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.74 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94
2 MONTHS 7.85/7.93 7.89
3 MONTHS 7.92/7.99 7.96
6 MONTHS 7.68/7.74 7.71
9 MONTHS 7.60/7.65 7.63
1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57
2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
