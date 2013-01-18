Jan 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 2 MONTHS 7.81/7.91 7.86 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.73 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.63 7.59 1 YEAR 7.56/7.58 7.57 2 YEARS 7.26/7.27 7.27 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)