Jan 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.98 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.73 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.63 7.59 1 YEAR 7.54/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)