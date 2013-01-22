Jan 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.71 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.92 7.88 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.71 7.67 9 MONTHS 7.54/7.61 7.58 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.14/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.16/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)