Jan 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 3 MONTHS 7.92/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.66/7.72 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.62 7.60 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.