Jan 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.64 7.61 1 YEAR 7.56/7.57 7.57 2 YEARS 7.24/7.25 7.25 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.