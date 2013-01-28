Jan 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86
2 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69
9 MONTHS 7.57/7.64 7.61
1 YEAR 7.56/7.57 7.57
2 YEARS 7.24/7.25 7.25
3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20
10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
