Jan 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 2 MONTHS 7.84/7.93 7.89 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.66/7.72 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.65 7.63 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)