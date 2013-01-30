Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.90 7.86 2 MONTHS 7.83/7.92 7.88 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.75 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.61/7.67 7.64 1 YEAR 7.62/7.63 7.63 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 5 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 7 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 10 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)