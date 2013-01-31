Jan 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.91 7.86 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.76 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66 1 YEAR 7.63/7.64 7.64 2 YEARS 7.32/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 10 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)