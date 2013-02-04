Feb 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.14 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.92/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.78 7.75 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.64/7.65 7.65 2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 4 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 5 YEARS 7.29/7.30 7.30 7 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 10 YEARS 7.32/7.40 7.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)