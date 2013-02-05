Feb 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.80/7.88 7.84 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.14 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.78 7.75 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 5 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 7 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33 10 YEARS 7.31/7.39 7.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)