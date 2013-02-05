Feb 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.80/7.88 7.84
2 MONTHS 8.05/8.14 8.10
3 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94
6 MONTHS 7.72/7.78 7.75
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68
1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64
2 YEARS 7.33/7.35 7.34
3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
4 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28
5 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28
7 YEARS 7.29/7.37 7.33
10 YEARS 7.31/7.39 7.35
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
