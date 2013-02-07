Feb 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83
2 MONTHS 8.07/8.13 8.10
3 MONTHS 7.92/7.96 7.94
6 MONTHS 7.72/7.76 7.74
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.67 7.66
1 YEAR 7.62/7.63 7.63
2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31
3 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
4 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
5 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26
7 YEARS 7.26/7.35 7.31
10 YEARS 7.28/7.37 7.33
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
