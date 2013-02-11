Feb 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.80/7.89 7.85 2 MONTHS 8.09/8.15 8.12 3 MONTHS 7.92/7.97 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.78 7.76 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.69 7.67 1 YEAR 7.63/7.64 7.64 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.24/7.25 7.25 4 YEARS 7.25/7.26 7.26 5 YEARS 7.26/7.27 7.27 7 YEARS 7.28/7.35 7.32 10 YEARS 7.30/7.37 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)