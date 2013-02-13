Feb 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87
2 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10
3 MONTHS 7.92/7.98 7.95
6 MONTHS 7.74/7.80 7.77
9 MONTHS 7.66/7.71 7.69
1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65
2 YEARS 7.33/7.34 7.34
3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
4 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28
5 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28
7 YEARS 7.30/7.37 7.34
10 YEARS 7.31/7.39 7.35
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
