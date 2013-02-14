Feb 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.12 8.09 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.76 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.66 7.64 1 YEAR 7.60/7.61 7.61 2 YEARS 7.29/7.30 7.30 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.24/7.25 7.25 7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 10 YEARS 7.27/7.35 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)