Feb 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.79 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.79 7.77 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.29/7.36 7.33 10 YEARS 7.31/7.38 7.35 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)