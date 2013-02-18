Feb 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.79 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92
2 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10
3 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95
6 MONTHS 7.74/7.79 7.77
9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68
1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64
2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27
7 YEARS 7.29/7.36 7.33
10 YEARS 7.31/7.38 7.35
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
