Feb 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.88/7.97 7.93 2 MONTHS 8.06/8.14 8.10 3 MONTHS 7.92/7.99 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.75/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.72 7.70 1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.32/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 4 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 5 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 7 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 10 YEARS 7.30/7.38 7.34 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 12 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)