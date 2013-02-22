Feb 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95 2 MONTHS 8.07/8.16 8.12 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.99 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.71 7.68 1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 10 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)