Feb 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95
2 MONTHS 8.07/8.16 8.12
3 MONTHS 7.91/7.99 7.95
6 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78
9 MONTHS 7.64/7.71 7.68
1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63
2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30
3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29
10 YEARS 7.28/7.36 7.32
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
