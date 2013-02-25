Feb 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 2 MONTHS 8.07/8.15 8.11 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.80 7.77 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.70 7.68 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.29/7.30 7.30 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 7 YEARS 7.25/7.32 7.29 10 YEARS 7.27/7.34 7.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)