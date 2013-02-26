Feb 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.92/8.00 7.96 2 MONTHS 8.07/8.17 8.12 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.00 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.72/7.80 7.76 9 MONTHS 7.62/7.70 7.66 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)