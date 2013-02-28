Feb 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.49/8.58 8.54 2 MONTHS 8.08/8.14 8.11 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.94 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.78 7.76 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.68 7.67 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.24/7.31 7.28 10 YEARS 7.26/7.33 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)