Mar 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.80 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.48/8.60 8.54
2 MONTHS 8.06/8.15 8.11
3 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93
6 MONTHS 7.73/7.80 7.77
9 MONTHS 7.63/7.70 7.67
1 YEAR 7.61/7.64 7.63
2 YEARS 7.28/7.31 7.30
3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28
10 YEARS 7.26/7.34 7.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
