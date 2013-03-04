Mar 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.50/8.59 8.55 2 MONTHS 8.05/8.13 8.09 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.92 7.90 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.75 7.73 9 MONTHS 7.61/7.66 7.64 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.25/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)