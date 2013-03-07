Mar 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.49 8.45 2 MONTHS 8.02/8.11 8.07 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.92 7.89 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.65 7.63 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 7 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 10 YEARS 7.25/7.33 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 11 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)