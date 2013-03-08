Mar 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.72 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.39/8.48 8.44 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.63 7.60 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 10 YEARS 7.25/7.34 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 10 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)