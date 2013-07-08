Jul 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.42 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.30 7.25 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.32/7.37 7.35 6 MONTHS 7.37/7.42 7.40 9 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 3 YEARS 7.55/7.57 7.56 4 YEARS 7.60/7.62 7.61 5 YEARS 7.60/7.63 7.62 7 YEARS 7.66/7.71 7.69 10 YEARS 7.71/7.76 7.74 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)