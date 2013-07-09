Jul 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.42 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.24/7.32 7.28 2 MONTHS 7.31/7.38 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.33/7.38 7.36 6 MONTHS 7.37/7.42 7.40 9 MONTHS 7.47/7.53 7.50 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.46/7.49 7.48 3 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 4 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57 5 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 7 YEARS 7.61/7.68 7.65 10 YEARS 7.64/7.71 7.68 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)