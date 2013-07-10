Jul 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.39 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.25/7.32 7.29 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.35 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 9 MONTHS 7.42/7.49 7.46 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 4 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 5 YEARS 7.47/7.50 7.49 7 YEARS 7.52/7.58 7.55 10 YEARS 7.56/7.62 7.59 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)