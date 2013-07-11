Jul 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.42 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.27/7.36 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.39 7.35 3 MONTHS 7.32/7.40 7.36 6 MONTHS 7.35/7.42 7.39 9 MONTHS 7.43/7.51 7.47 1 YEAR 7.49/7.52 7.51 2 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 3 YEARS 7.40/7.43 7.42 4 YEARS 7.43/7.46 7.45 5 YEARS 7.45/7.48 7.47 7 YEARS 7.49/7.56 7.53 10 YEARS 7.53/7.60 7.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)