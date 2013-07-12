Jul 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.46 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.29/7.38 7.34 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.40 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.34/7.41 7.38 6 MONTHS 7.40/7.46 7.43 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.57 7.53 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.44/7.46 7.45 3 YEARS 7.46/7.48 7.47 4 YEARS 7.48/7.50 7.49 5 YEARS 7.49/7.52 7.51 7 YEARS 7.53/7.61 7.57 10 YEARS 7.56/7.64 7.60 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)