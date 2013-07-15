Jul 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.51 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.35/7.43 7.39
2 MONTHS 7.38/7.47 7.43
3 MONTHS 7.41/7.45 7.43
6 MONTHS 7.47/7.51 7.49
9 MONTHS 7.57/7.61 7.59
1 YEAR 7.60/7.63 7.62
2 YEARS 7.51/7.54 7.53
3 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55
4 YEARS 7.55/7.58 7.57
5 YEARS 7.59/7.61 7.60
7 YEARS 7.62/7.70 7.66
10 YEARS 7.66/7.74 7.70
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
