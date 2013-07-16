Jul 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.32 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.00/10.25 10.13
2 MONTHS 9.90/10.11 10.01
3 MONTHS 9.74/9.95 9.85
6 MONTHS 9.14/9.32 9.23
9 MONTHS 8.84/9.02 8.93
1 YEAR 8.76/8.84 8.80
2 YEARS 8.30/8.37 8.34
3 YEARS 8.21/8.28 8.25
4 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
5 YEARS 8.09/8.16 8.13
7 YEARS 8.07/8.16 8.12
10 YEARS 8.05/8.14 8.10
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)