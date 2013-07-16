Jul 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.32 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.00/10.25 10.13 2 MONTHS 9.90/10.11 10.01 3 MONTHS 9.74/9.95 9.85 6 MONTHS 9.14/9.32 9.23 9 MONTHS 8.84/9.02 8.93 1 YEAR 8.76/8.84 8.80 2 YEARS 8.30/8.37 8.34 3 YEARS 8.21/8.28 8.25 4 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16 5 YEARS 8.09/8.16 8.13 7 YEARS 8.07/8.16 8.12 10 YEARS 8.05/8.14 8.10 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)