Jul 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.25 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.80/10.00 9.90 2 MONTHS 9.84/10.00 9.92 3 MONTHS 9.75/9.91 9.83 6 MONTHS 9.10/9.25 9.18 9 MONTHS 8.77/8.91 8.84 1 YEAR 8.72/8.78 8.75 2 YEARS 8.21/8.28 8.25 3 YEARS 8.18/8.23 8.21 4 YEARS 8.12/8.19 8.16 5 YEARS 8.12/8.18 8.15 7 YEARS 8.08/8.17 8.13 10 YEARS 8.06/8.15 8.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)