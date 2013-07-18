Jul 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.10/9.34 9.22 2 MONTHS 9.22/9.36 9.29 3 MONTHS 9.24/9.39 9.32 6 MONTHS 8.76/8.95 8.86 9 MONTHS 8.60/8.69 8.65 1 YEAR 8.59/8.64 8.62 2 YEARS 8.07/8.12 8.10 3 YEARS 8.04/8.09 8.07 4 YEARS 8.02/8.07 8.05 5 YEARS 8.00/8.05 8.03 7 YEARS 7.98/8.07 8.03 10 YEARS 7.96/8.05 8.01 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)