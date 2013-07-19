Jul 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.89 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.28/9.53 9.41 2 MONTHS 9.27/9.52 9.40 3 MONTHS 9.25/9.45 9.35 6 MONTHS 8.75/8.89 8.82 9 MONTHS 8.63/8.73 8.68 1 YEAR 8.61/8.66 8.64 2 YEARS 8.09/8.14 8.12 3 YEARS 8.04/8.10 8.07 4 YEARS 8.02/8.08 8.05 5 YEARS 8.02/8.07 8.05 7 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02 10 YEARS 7.96/8.04 8.00 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)