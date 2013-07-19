Jul 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.89 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.28/9.53 9.41
2 MONTHS 9.27/9.52 9.40
3 MONTHS 9.25/9.45 9.35
6 MONTHS 8.75/8.89 8.82
9 MONTHS 8.63/8.73 8.68
1 YEAR 8.61/8.66 8.64
2 YEARS 8.09/8.14 8.12
3 YEARS 8.04/8.10 8.07
4 YEARS 8.02/8.08 8.05
5 YEARS 8.02/8.07 8.05
7 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02
10 YEARS 7.96/8.04 8.00
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
