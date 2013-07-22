Jul 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.03 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.55/9.75 9.65 2 MONTHS 9.55/9.75 9.65 3 MONTHS 9.53/9.71 9.62 6 MONTHS 8.87/9.03 8.95 9 MONTHS 8.82/8.95 8.89 1 YEAR 8.76/8.81 8.79 2 YEARS 8.21/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.16/8.20 8.18 4 YEARS 8.10/8.14 8.12 5 YEARS 8.10/8.14 8.12 7 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07 10 YEARS 8.00/8.08 8.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)