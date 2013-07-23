Jul 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.17 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.70/10.00 9.85 2 MONTHS 9.66/9.95 9.81 3 MONTHS 9.64/9.90 9.77 6 MONTHS 8.99/9.17 9.08 9 MONTHS 8.94/9.06 9.00 1 YEAR 8.89/8.94 8.92 2 YEARS 8.34/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.24/8.29 8.27 4 YEARS 8.20/8.26 8.23 5 YEARS 8.18/8.24 8.21 7 YEARS 8.16/8.24 8.20 10 YEARS 8.14/8.22 8.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)