Jul 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.05 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 11.00/11.50 11.25 2 MONTHS 10.91/11.48 11.20 3 MONTHS 10.46/10.86 10.66 6 MONTHS 9.83/10.05 9.94 9 MONTHS 9.69/9.85 9.77 1 YEAR 9.47/9.52 9.50 2 YEARS 8.72/8.78 8.75 3 YEARS 8.56/8.62 8.59 4 YEARS 8.46/8.52 8.49 5 YEARS 8.43/8.49 8.46 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.27/8.37 8.32 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)