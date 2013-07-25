Jul 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.89 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.96/11.41 11.19 2 MONTHS 10.94/11.39 11.17 3 MONTHS 10.48/10.80 10.64 6 MONTHS 9.76/9.89 9.83 9 MONTHS 9.52/9.65 9.59 1 YEAR 9.31/9.35 9.33 2 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 3 YEARS 8.39/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 5 YEARS 8.28/8.33 8.31 7 YEARS 8.21/8.31 8.26 10 YEARS 8.14/8.24 8.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)