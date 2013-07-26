Jul 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.90 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.95/11.35 11.15 2 MONTHS 10.92/11.32 11.12 3 MONTHS 10.43/10.76 10.60 6 MONTHS 9.78/9.90 9.84 9 MONTHS 9.50/9.61 9.56 1 YEAR 9.30/9.36 9.33 2 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 3 YEARS 8.37/8.43 8.40 4 YEARS 8.31/8.36 8.34 5 YEARS 8.28/8.33 8.31 7 YEARS 8.20/8.30 8.25 10 YEARS 8.14/8.24 8.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)