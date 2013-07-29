Jul 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.80 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.65/10.98 10.82 2 MONTHS 10.71/11.01 10.86 3 MONTHS 10.29/10.55 10.42 6 MONTHS 9.61/9.80 9.71 9 MONTHS 9.40/9.58 9.49 1 YEAR 9.25/9.29 9.27 2 YEARS 8.55/8.60 8.58 3 YEARS 8.36/8.41 8.39 4 YEARS 8.31/8.35 8.33 5 YEARS 8.30/8.34 8.32 7 YEARS 8.23/8.33 8.28 10 YEARS 8.17/8.27 8.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)