Jul 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.98 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.74/11.05 10.90 2 MONTHS 10.72/11.03 10.88 3 MONTHS 10.49/10.73 10.61 6 MONTHS 9.81/9.98 9.90 9 MONTHS 9.67/9.81 9.74 1 YEAR 9.47/9.52 9.50 2 YEARS 8.75/8.81 8.78 3 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 4 YEARS 8.43/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.39/8.45 8.42 7 YEARS 8.32/8.42 8.37 10 YEARS 8.25/8.35 8.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)