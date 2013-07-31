Jul 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.00 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.73/11.00 10.87
2 MONTHS 10.75/11.01 10.88
3 MONTHS 10.61/10.83 10.72
6 MONTHS 9.85/10.00 9.93
9 MONTHS 9.69/9.79 9.74
1 YEAR 9.49/9.53 9.51
2 YEARS 8.76/8.81 8.79
3 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56
4 YEARS 8.45/8.50 8.48
5 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38
10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
