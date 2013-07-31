Jul 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 10.00 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.73/11.00 10.87 2 MONTHS 10.75/11.01 10.88 3 MONTHS 10.61/10.83 10.72 6 MONTHS 9.85/10.00 9.93 9 MONTHS 9.69/9.79 9.74 1 YEAR 9.49/9.53 9.51 2 YEARS 8.76/8.81 8.79 3 YEARS 8.53/8.58 8.56 4 YEARS 8.45/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.26/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)