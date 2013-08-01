Aug 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.90 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.63/10.93 10.78 2 MONTHS 10.63/10.93 10.78 3 MONTHS 10.49/10.70 10.60 6 MONTHS 9.79/9.90 9.85 9 MONTHS 9.57/9.67 9.62 1 YEAR 9.36/9.40 9.38 2 YEARS 8.67/8.71 8.69 3 YEARS 8.48/8.52 8.50 4 YEARS 8.39/8.44 8.42 5 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 7 YEARS 8.29/8.39 8.34 10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)