Aug 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.90 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.46/10.84 10.65 2 MONTHS 10.46/10.84 10.65 3 MONTHS 10.40/10.64 10.52 6 MONTHS 9.76/9.90 9.83 9 MONTHS 9.53/9.67 9.60 1 YEAR 9.37/9.41 9.39 2 YEARS 8.66/8.70 8.68 3 YEARS 8.51/8.55 8.53 4 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)