Aug 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.90 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 10.46/10.84 10.65
2 MONTHS 10.46/10.84 10.65
3 MONTHS 10.40/10.64 10.52
6 MONTHS 9.76/9.90 9.83
9 MONTHS 9.53/9.67 9.60
1 YEAR 9.37/9.41 9.39
2 YEARS 8.66/8.70 8.68
3 YEARS 8.51/8.55 8.53
4 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48
5 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46
7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38
10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)