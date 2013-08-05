Aug 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.65 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.25/10.59 10.42 2 MONTHS 10.25/10.59 10.42 3 MONTHS 10.14/10.35 10.25 6 MONTHS 9.50/9.65 9.58 9 MONTHS 9.30/9.41 9.36 1 YEAR 9.11/9.15 9.13 2 YEARS 8.49/8.54 8.52 3 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 4 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 5 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36 7 YEARS 8.29/8.39 8.34 10 YEARS 8.22/8.32 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)