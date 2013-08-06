Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 9.68 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 10.35/10.65 10.50 2 MONTHS 10.35/10.65 10.50 3 MONTHS 10.26/10.38 10.32 6 MONTHS 9.59/9.68 9.64 9 MONTHS 9.42/9.52 9.47 1 YEAR 9.21/9.25 9.23 2 YEARS 8.58/8.62 8.60 3 YEARS 8.48/8.51 8.50 4 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 5 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 7 YEARS 8.33/8.43 8.38 10 YEARS 8.28/8.38 8.33 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)